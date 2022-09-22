Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Live: Check out the Best Deals on Smartphones

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is set to go live on September 23 with several smartphones across different price ranges going on sale. Additionally, Prime members will get access to deals 24 hours early. Prime members can also avail other benefits, including six months Free Screen Replacement, powered by HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Acko at no extra cost. Amazon also announced the ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ program for its Prime members in India. Here are the top deals on smartphones during the Great Indian Festival on Amazon India.

Best Smartphones under Rs 10,000 Deals | The Samsung Galaxy M13 is available at a starting price of Rs 9,499 during the sale, making it the best choice in the sub-10K segment. The Tecno Spark 9T can be purchased for Rs 8,999 on Amazon, making it another solid choice in the segment. The Redmi 10 Prime 2022 is also one of the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India, offering the best hardware in the segment. The Redmi 10 Prime 2022 is available for Rs 9,990 in India during Amazon’s festive sale.

Best Smartphones under Rs 15,000 Deals | The Realme Narzo 50 5G is available for as low as Rs 12,999 on Amazon, making it one of the best affordable 5G phones. Another solid sub-15K option is the Redmi Note 11T 5G, which is available for as low as Rs 13,999 during the sale. Another solid option under Rs 15,000 is the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, which starts from Rs 14,499 during Amazon’s festive sale. The Tecno Pova 3 offers the best battery life in the sub-15K space with a capacity of 7,000 mAh. The Pova 3 starts from Rs 11,499.

Best Smartphones under Rs 20,000 Deals | The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is available for as low as Rs 17,999 during Amazon’s festive sale, making it the best performing smartphone under Rs 20,000. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features the best set of cameras and display in the sub-20K space and now starts from Rs 18,749. Another high-performance smartphone in the sub-20K space is the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, which is available for Rs 16,999. Another solid option in the sub-20K segment is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, which is available at a discounted price of Rs 18,499.

Best Sub-20K Smartphone Deals | If you are looking for an eye-catching smartphone under Rs 20,000, then the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian (Rs 17,999) is worth considering. Apart from its unique design, the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian is also the only smartphone to incorporate a telephoto camera under Rs 20,000. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G can be purchased for Rs 19,999 during Amazon’s festive sale, making it one of the best, if not the best, smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India.

Best Smartphones under Rs 25,000 Deals | The Redmi K50i 5G is available for as low Rs 23,999 on Amazon. Not only is the Redmi K50i the best-performing smartphone in the segment, but it also offers the best value for money. Another noteworthy option in the sub-25K space is the OnePlus Nord CE 2, which is available for Rs 24,499. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is now available for Rs 23,999 on Amazon and is of the best-looking smartphones in the segment, although it is no short on hardware.

Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000 Deals | The iQOO 9 SE 5G brings flagship-grade performance to the sub-30K segment. The iQOO 9 SE 5G will be available for as low as Rs 28,990 during Amazon’s festive sale. The Mi 11X 5G is also available at a discounted price of Rs 27,999 during Amazon’s sale. The Mi 11X 5G has the best display in the segment and features a powerful chip. Lastly, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G can be purchased for as low as Rs 27,999 during Amazon’s festive sale. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G has the most versatile camera setup in the segment, although it is a couple of years old. The iQOO Neo 6 can also be purchased for a discounted price of Rs 25,999 during Amazon’s sale.

Best Smartphones under Rs 40,000 Deals | The iQOO 9 5G is our pick for the best smartphone under Rs 40,000 during Amazon’s sale. The iQOO 9 5G is available for as low as Rs 33,990 during the sale. The Xiaomi 11T Pro is also available at a discounted price of Rs 36,999 during the sale with an additional Rs 3,000 discount on transactions with all bank cards. The OnePlus 10R 5G brings is another high-performance smartphone in the sub-40K segment that will be available at a discounted price of Rs 32,999 during the sale.

Best Flagship Smartphone Deals | Looking to buy a flagship smartphone during Amazon’s festive sale, then the Samsung Galaxy S22 might be worth considering. The Galaxy S22 is available for as low as Rs 52,999 during the sale, making it one of the best value flagships in the country. Another great value flagship in India during Amazon’s sale is the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is available for Rs 54,999. Additionally, customers can also avail of a discount of Rs 8,000 using any bank card during the sale, bringing the price of the device down to Rs 46,999.

Best Deals on Premium Smartphones | The flagship iQOO 9 Pro can also be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 56,990 during Amazon’s festive sale. Additionally, the best smartphone under Rs 50,000 in India, the iQOO 9T 5G, will be available for Rs 46,999 during the sale. If you are looking for an ultra-premium smartphone, then the Galaxy S22 Ultra can be purchased for Rs 99,999 during the sale, while customers can avail of a Rs 8,000 instant discount using a credit or debit card from any bank.

Best Deals on iPhones | Apple’s iPhone 13 series is available at discounted prices during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available at a starting price of Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900 during the sale. Additionally, the iPhone 12 is available for as low as Rs 42,999 during Amazon’s Festive Sale.