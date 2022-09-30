Amazon Great Indian Festival | Checkout the best deals on gaming laptops

If you are looking to get a gaming laptop, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival has plenty of deals on machines across different segments. From entry-level to flagship, here are the best deals on gaming laptops during Amazon’s mega sale. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned below do not factor bank discounts or extra value exchange offers. So without any further delays, let’s look at the deals.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 | Rs 49,990 | Amazon is offering the Asus TUG Gaming A15 laptop at a staring price of Rs 49,990 during this festive sale. The TUF Gaming A15 boasts entry-level gaming specifications with an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage, and an Nvidia GTX 1650 laptop GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The notebook also comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop runs on Windows 11 and comes with a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

New Dell G15 5511 | Rs 64,990 | The new Dell G15 is an entry-level gaming laptop that enables e-sports gaming and AAA gaming with some limitations. The Dell G15 5511 features an Intel Core i5-11260H processor, an Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It also sports a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

MSI Gaming GF63 Thin | Rs 67,489 | If you are looking for a powerful gaming laptop without breaking the bank, then the MSI Gaming GF63 is worth considering. The GF63 Thin features an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU paired with an Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The GF63 might not let you go all out, but it will run AAA titles with limitations as well as any E-sports titles you throw at it.

Acer Nitro 5 | Rs 74,990 | The Nitro 5 features an Intel Core i5- 12500H CPU paired with an Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Like the MSI GF63 Thin, the Nitro 5 is also great for e-sports gaming and will run AAA titles with limitations, although the e-sports titles will benefit from the 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz TFT display on the Nitro 5.

HP Victus | Rs 99,990 | The HP Victus is our pick for the best gaming laptop under Rs 1,00,000 in India. The HP Victus notebook features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor paired with Nvidia’s RTX 3060 laptop graphics. The Victus also comes with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and a 16.1-inch Full HD ISP display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 7ms response time.

MSI Gaming Crosshair 15 | Rs 1,14,989 | The eye-catching MSI Gaming Crosshair 15 gaming laptop is available at a discounted price on Amazon. The Crosshair 15 notebook features an Intel Core i7-12700H processor paired with Nvidia’s RTX 3060 laptop graphics. The Crosshair 15 also comes with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch Full HD ISP display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro | Rs 1,39,990 | The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is our pick for the best gaming laptop under Rs 1,50,000 in India. The Legion 5 Pro is an absolute beast with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and an Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop GPU. The Legion 5 Pro sports a 16-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1600 pixels) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The panel features a peak brightness of 500 nits, Dolby Vision support, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 | Rs 1,49,990 | The ROG Zephyrus G14 brings powerful all-AMD hardware in a portable form factor. The Zephyrus G14 features an AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS CPU paired with the Radeon RX 6700S graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The notebook boasts a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Gigabyte AORUS 5 SE4 | Rs 1,62,990 | The Gigabyte AORUS 5 SE4 is the most affordable Nvidia RTX 3070 laptop during Amazon’s Great Indian sale. The RTX 3070 laptop GPU is accompanied by an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The notebook sports a Full HD IPS LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) | Rs 1,89,990 | The Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) is our pick for the best gaming laptop under Rs 2,00,000 in India. The notebook comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX mobile processor paired with Nvidia’s RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The new Strix G15 also comes with a 15.6-inch WQHD IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time.