Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale is Live: Here are the best deals on gaming laptops, accessories, and more

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale is already live and ends on August 24.

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 09:26 PM IST
Amazon's Grand Gaming Days sale is live on the platform with offers on everything from gaming laptops and monitors to accessories and peripherals. Customer can avail various discounts as well as opt for No Cost EMI payment methods and additional value exchange offers during the sale. Amazon's Grand Gaming Days sale is already live and ends on August 24.
Amazon’s Grand Gaming Days sale is live on the platform with offers on everything from gaming laptops and monitors to accessories and peripherals. Customers can avail several discounts along with No Cost EMI payment options and additional value exchange offers during the sale. Amazon’s Grand Gaming Days sale is already live and ends on August 24.
Corsair K55 RGB Pro Gaming Keyboard | The Corsair K55 RGB Pro is a solid budget gaming keyboard. For Rs 3,899, the K55 comes with Dynamic RGB Backlighting, six dedicated macro keys, a dust and spill-resistant design, dedicated multi-media buttons, and a detachable palm rest. However, considering its price, the switches here are membrane and not mechanical.
Lenovo G-Series 27-inch FHD IPS Gaming Monitor | Looking for a budget gaming monitor under Rs 20,000, then the Lenovo G Series gaming monitor is worth considering. At a discounted price of Rs 18,499, the monitor offers a 27-inch Full HD IPS panel, a 144Hz refresh rate, a response time of 1ms, and AMD FreeSync support.
Asus TUF Dash F15 (2021) | The Asus TUF Dash F15 (2021) is an ideal laptop for competitive gaming. The laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs 81,990, while consumers can also apply a discount coupon worth Rs 3,000 before purchasing the notebook. The TUF Dash F15 (2021) features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, a 144Hz Full HD IPS panel, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage.
Asus Cerberus Mech RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | The Asus Cerberus Mech RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is available for Rs 7,999, but Amazon is offering an additional 25 percent discount on the price. The Cerberus features RGB backlighting, mechanical RGB key switches, 100 percent anti-ghosting NKRO technology, macro recording, multimedia control keys, etc.
SteelSeries QcK Prism Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad | SteelSeries’ RGB mousepad is available at a discounted price of Rs 3,999 during Amazon’s gaming sale. However, consumers can also avail a discount of Rs 825 by applying a coupon. The mousepad features 2-zone RGB lighting and a durable, non-slip rubber base.
SteelSeries Rival 710 Gaming Mouse | The SteelSeries Rival 710 gaming mouse is one of the best in its class for FPS gaming. It is available for Rs 7,999 during the sale with an additional Rs 500 discount coupon. The mouse features an OLED display, RGB lighting, a TrueMove3 12,000 CPI, 350 IPS optical sensor, and its mechanical switches are rated for 60 million clicks.
Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ Gaming Monitor | The Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ gaming monitor offers the best of both worlds, resolution, and smooth gameplay. The monitor features a 27-inch WQHD (1440p) IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It also comes with HDR10, G-Sync compatibility, Asus Eye Care technology, and Adaptive-Sync. The Asus TUF gaming monitor is available for Rs 31,549 during Amazon’s sale.
Corsair K95 Platinum XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | Corsair’s K95 Platinum XT is one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards on the market. It is available for Rs 15,999 during Amazon’s Gaming Days sale. The keyboard features Cherry MX mechanical switches, 19-zone RGB backlighting, six dedicated macro keys, a detachable soft textured leatherette palm rest, and more.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) | If you are looking for a slim and light ultrabook that can handle heavy gaming and productivity tasks, then the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) is the right way to go. The new G14 features an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, a 144Hz Full HD display, and weighs a meager 1.6 kg. The laptop will set you back Rs 1,13,990, but you can apply a coupon code to avail of a discount of Rs 5,000.
Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | The Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed gaming mouse is one of the most affordable wireless gaming mice on the market. With a discounted price of Rs 4,199, the Basilisk X Hyperspeed has a lot to offer, including 16,000 DPI optical sensor, six programmable buttons, up to 450 hours of battery life, and a life cycle rated up to 50 million clicks.
LG Ultragear 27-inch Gaming Monitor | The LG Ultragear 27-inch gaming monitor is tailor-made for competitive gaming. The monitor features a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It opts for a Full HD IPS panel with 400 nits of brightness, HDR10 support, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. The LG Ultragear gaming monitor will set you back Rs 28,499 and is one of the best gaming monitors under Rs 30,000. Check out all the deals here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amazon #Amazon Sale #Asus #gaming #laptops #LG #razer #sale #steelseries
first published: Aug 23, 2021 09:26 pm

