In pics | UAE launches Arab world's first Mars mission Amal from Japan

A United Arab Emirates Mars orbiter named Amal, or Hope, lifts-off from a Japanese launch centre on July 20 for a seven-month journey to Mars. The Arab world’s first interplanetary mission is scheduled to be followed in the next few days by China and the United States. Spacecraft Amal blasted off from the Tanegashima Space Centre aboard a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ H-IIA rocket after being delayed for five days by bad weather. (Image: MHI via AP)