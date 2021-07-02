Top 10 hottest cities in India: Is your city on the list? Northwest India has been swept by hot winds and high temperatures as monsoon eludes the region due to absence of a favourable weather system. Temperatures soared to as high as 43-45 degrees Celsius without any hope for relief for at least one more week.
July 02, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh ranked 10 in top 10 hottest cities with 43.2 celsius (Image:Wikipedia)
Haryana's Rohtak ranked 9 in top 10 hottest cities with 43.4 celsius (Image:Wikipedia)
Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior ranked 8 in top 10 hottest cities with 43.4 celsius (Image:Wikipedia)
India's capital New Delhi ranked 7 in top 10 hottest cities with 43,5 celsius. (Image: Wikipedia)
Rajasthan's Hisar ranked 6 in top 10 hottest cities with 43,5 celsius. (Image: Wikipedia)
Haryana's Narnaul ranked 5 in top 10 hottest cities with 44 celsius. (Image: Wikipedia)
Rajasthan's Bikaner ranked 4 in top 10 hottest cities with 44.4 celsius. (Image: Wikipedia)
Rajasthan's Pilani ranked 3 in top 10 hottest cities with 44.7 celsius. (Image: Wikipedia)
Rajasthan's Churu ranked 2 in top 10 hottest cities with 45.4 celsius. (Image: Wikipedia)
Rajasthan's Ganganagar ranked 1 in top 10 hottest cities with 45.8 celsius. (Image: Wikipedia)