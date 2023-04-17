Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta crowned Femina Miss India 2023: See Pics

1/6 Nandini Gupta of Rajasthan has been crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 and will represent the country at the Miss World contest. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)

2/6 Nandini, 19, who hails from Kota, was crowned the winner at the Grand Finale event on April 14 in Imphal, Manipur. Delhi’s Sherya Poonja was declared Femina Miss India 2023 – 1st Runner-up, and Manipur’s Thounaojam Strela Luwang emerged as the 2nd Runner-up. (Image: Instagram- missindiaorg)

3/6 The 59th edition of Femina Miss India was held in Manipur. The star-studded evening saw performances by the former winners of the pageant, including Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, Manya Singh, Suman Rao and Shivani Jadhav. Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday also performed at the 59th edition of the event, hosted by Maniesh Paul and Bhumi Pedneker. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)

4/6 The event featured multiple rounds of fashion sequences featuring the 30-state winners in a collection by Namrata Joshipura for Trends, Rocky Star and Robert Naorem showcasing traditional costumes.

5/6 The winners were selected by the panel featuring Femina Miss India Universe 2002 and mentor Neha Dhupia, boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi, ace choreographer Terence Lewis, film director and writer Harshavardhan Kulkarni and fashion designers Rocky Star and Namrata Joshipura. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)