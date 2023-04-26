Operation Kaveri: 530 Indians evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan so far; See pics

1/10 Two military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuated over 250 Indians from Sudan after a naval ship rescued another 278 citizens from the strife-torn country. The total number of Indians evacuated so far from Sudan stands at around 530, according to official data. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

2/10 Under its evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri', India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and all the Indians have been taken to the Saudi Arabian city after their evacuation from Sudan. Operation Kaveri is a rescue operation launched by the central government to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from Sudan. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

3/10 Two IAF C-130 J aircraft rescued more than 250 personnel from Port Sudan. To ensure no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, the Indian Air Force has deployed its IAF Garud Special Forces in Port Sudan. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)

4/10 An IAF Garud Special Forces officer was seen carrying a child on board the C-130J Special Ops aircraft while evacuating Indian nationals from Port Sudan to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. (Image: ANI)

5/10 India has deployed its military planes and warships to rescue Indians from there as well. Prior to this, a batch of another 135 stranded Indians were rescued from Sudan on April 26. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

6/10 Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, received the second batch of the 148 evacuated Indians as the first IAF C-130J reached Jeddah airport on April 26. (Image: Twitter @MOS_MEA)

7/10 Naval vessel INS Sumedha also reached Jeddah port with 278 evacuated passengers. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)

8/10 Earlier, on April 26, the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted that 121 passengers were left by the IAF C-130J aircraft. However, the MoS MEA later tweeted saying 148 Indians were evacuated in the second batch. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

9/10 As the fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary groups intensified in the capital Khartoum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed on April 24 that its 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate it citizens from battle-torn Sudan is underway and about 500 had reached Port Sudan. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)