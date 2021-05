Patients receive treatment inside the COVID-19 ward of a government-run hospital, amidst the coronavirus disease, in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Reuters)

A patient receives treatment inside the COVID-19 ward of a government-run hospital, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Reuters)

Relatives carry Bhagirath Singh, who is experiencing breathing problems, to a government-run hospital for treatment, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Reuters)

A woman with breathing problems waits for treatment at a health centre, amidst the COVID-19, in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Reuters)

A man speaks on the phone as a doctor tries to revive his wife inside an emergency ward of a government-run hospital, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Reuters)

A healthcare worker walks past oxygen cylinders outside a COVID-19 intensive care unit of a government-run hospital, amidst the coronavirus disease, in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Reuters)

Relatives help Jagdish Singh out of an ambulance outside a government-run hospital to receive treatment, amidst COVID-19, in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Reuters)