MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Markets League Dec'21 Edition - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | Tourists mesmerized by fresh snowfall in Pahalgam

Pahalgam in all its snowy splendor. Fresh snowfall witnessed in the region which turned the place into winter wonderlands. The 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on December 21 is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST
Pahalgam in all its snowy splendor. Fresh snowfall witnessed in the region which turned the place into winter wonderlands. Tourists enjoying the spectacular view. (Image: Twitter @JandKTourism)
Pahalgam in all its snowy splendor. Fresh snowfall witnessed in the region which turned the place into winter wonderlands. Tourists enjoying the spectacular view. (Image: Twitter @JandKTourism)
The snowfall brought cheers among the tourists in Pahalgam. The 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on December 21 is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley. (Image: Twitter @JandKTourism)
The snowfall brought cheers among the tourists in Pahalgam. The 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on December 21 is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley. (Image: Twitter @JandKTourism)
The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). (Image: Twitter @JandKTourism)
The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). (Image: Twitter @JandKTourism)
With fresh snowfall coupled with winter carnival performances, a huge buzz has been created among tourists in Pahalgam, which in the coming days shall witness a grand show on New Year. (Image: Twitter @JandKTourism)
With fresh snowfall coupled with winter carnival performances, a huge buzz has been created among tourists in Pahalgam, which in the coming days shall witness a grand show on New Year. (Image: Twitter @JandKTourism)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #J&K tourism #Kashmir snowfall #Kashmir Toruism #Pahalgam #Slideshow #Weather #winter
first published: Dec 27, 2021 04:18 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.