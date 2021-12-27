In Pics | Tourists mesmerized by fresh snowfall in Pahalgam

Pahalgam in all its snowy splendor. Fresh snowfall witnessed in the region which turned the place into winter wonderlands. Tourists enjoying the spectacular view. (Image: Twitter @JandKTourism)

The snowfall brought cheers among the tourists in Pahalgam. The 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on December 21 is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley. (Image: Twitter @JandKTourism)

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). (Image: Twitter @JandKTourism)