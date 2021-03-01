English
In Pics | PM Narendra Modi receives first COVID-19 vaccine shot of Covaxin

PM Narendra Modi was given a COVID-19 vaccine shot of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Moneycontrol News
March 01, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of vaccine against the COVID-19 disease at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi on March 1, the first day of the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine. (Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture of getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot at around 7:00 am on March 1. In the picture, he is seen sporting an Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face. Sister P Niveda from Puducherry and a second nurse can be seen in the picture posted by the PM. (Image: Twitter/@DDNewslive)
In a tweet after taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, PM Narendra Modi said: “Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” (Image: Twitter/@DDNewslive)
PM Narendra Modi went to AIIMS without any arrangement of "route" on the roads, thus choosing early morning to ensure no inconvenience to people, reported news agency PTI citing sources. (Image: Twitter/@DDNewslive)
PM Narendra Modi was given a shot of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. After taking the COVID-19 vaccine, he appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated. (Image: Twitter/@DDNewslive)
PM Narendra Modi has been administered the first dose of Covaxin, said Sister P Niveda, adding that the second dose will be given in 28 days. “He asked us where do we belong to and after vaccination, he said, "Laga bhi di, pata hi nahi chala" (You administered the vaccine, I could not even know),” she said. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Narendra Modi #Slideshow
first published: Mar 1, 2021 10:58 am

