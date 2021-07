Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate India’s newly built 5-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station in Gujarat, along with other big-ticket projects, on July 16. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)

The redevelopment of the existing railway station in Gandhinagar and construction of the five-star hotel on top of the station started in January 2017 after Modi performed their groundbreaking.

The luxury hotel, having 318 rooms and to be operated by a private entity, is spread across 7,400 square metres and has been built at a cost of Rs 790 crore. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)

The hotel would host national and international guests who would come to attend seminars and conferences at Mahatma Mandir, a convention centre situated just opposite the property. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)

The revamped Gandhinagar Capital Station has been upgraded by the Indian Railways and will be equipped with world-class amenities. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)

The new Gandhinagar station is equipped with facilities like a luxury hotel, theme-based lighting with 32 themes, and a prayer hall. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)