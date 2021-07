The Southwest Monsoon finally reached the capital on July 13, 16 days behind the usual date of onset, making it the most-delayed in 19 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In 2002, monsoon had covered Delhi on July 19. (Image: ANI)

"The monsoon has arrived in Delhi," senior IMD scientist K Jenamani confirmed after a spell of rains drenched parts of South Delhi on July 13 morning. (Image: ANI)

Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27. It covers the entire country by July 8. In 2020, the wind system reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29. (Image: ANI)

The weather department had a tough time forecasting the advancement of monsoon over Delhi in 2021. (Image: ANI)

The IMD had earlier said monsoon would hit Delhi on June 15, which would have been 12 days early, but the wind system entered a "break" phase. (Image: ANI)

In early June, the Met office said the conditions will become favourable for the monsoon to advance to Delhi and other parts of northwest India by July 7. (Image: ANI)