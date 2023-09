1/10 A delicious spread of millet recipes has been planned for the world leaders and delegates attending the G20 summit on September 9-10 in Delhi. (Image: News18)

2/10 In an attempt to bring 'Shree Anna' back on the plate, the leaders will be treated to an array of millet-based fusion cuisine (Image: News18)

3/10 Millets, also known as coarse grains, are repositories of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals (Image: News18)

4/10 Millets belong to the Poaceae family and include Ragi, Jowar, Korra, Arke and other grains (Image: News18)

5/10 Barnyard millet has a high content of fibre and minerals, while foxtail millet has the highest content of proteins (Image: News18)

6/10 Throughout the G20 meetings, millet cuisine has been an integral part. Take a look at popular recipes to be served at the final G20 Summit in Delhi (Image: News18)

7/10 In the final meeting of G20 to be held in Delhi, world leaders will be served a millet-rich cuisine that will include Ragi ladoo (Image: News18)

8/10 The world leaders attending the final G20 summit will also be served Barley Kheer (Image: News18)

9/10 The world leaders will be served Ragi Barfi with rich content of Ragi flour roasted in ghee with a healthy dollop of jaggery (Image: News18)