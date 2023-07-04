In Pics: Kia India rolls out refurbished version of Seltos midsize SUV

1/5 Kia India has given a mid-cycle refresh to Seltos to strengthen its presence in the mid-size Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment The bookings will commence on July 14, and is expected to be available by September this year. (Image: Avishek Banerjee/Moneycontrol)

2/5 The 2023 Kia Seltos with an expected price range between Rs. 10.90 lakh to Rs. 19.90 lakh will compete with Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Grand Vitara and the upcoming Honda Elevate. (Image: Avishek Banerjee/Moneycontrol)

3/5 It offers a revised front fascia, with redesigned LED lights. It also has an updated digital instrument cluster, including a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The company has retained the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with 115PS and 116PS output respectively, it is also offering a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 160PS output. The company will offer Dual-clutch transmission (DCT) gearboxes with seven speeds for the higher-end model and the GT Line. (Image: Avishek Banerjee/Moneycontrol)

4/5 Defined by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) as SUVs between 4,000 mm and 4,400 mm in length, and priced less than Rs 20 lakh, midsize SUVs accounted for 13.5 percent of the market in FY23. During FY23, 523,967 midsize SUVs were sold in a total passenger vehicle market of 3,890,114 units, as per SIAM data. (Image: Avishek Banerjee/Moneycontrol)