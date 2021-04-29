MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 Snapshots | CSK vs SRH: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad power Chennai Super Kings to 5th consecutive win

IPL 2021: CSK won their 5th consecutive match with 7 wickets and 9 balls remaining.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 04:19 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Sam Curran took the wicket of his England team mate Johny Bairstow for just 7 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Manish Pandey scored 61 runs off 46 balls with 5 fours and 1 six. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
David Warner scored steady 57 runs off 55 balls with 3 fours and 2 six. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
This brilliant catch by Fafa du Plessis helped CSK get rid of Manish Pandey. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Lungi Ngidi took David Warner and Manish Pandey wickets in 1 over. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Kane Williamson explosive innings off 26 runs in 10 balls in the end took Sunrisers Hyderabad innings to 171/3 in their 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad started CSK innings with a brilliant partnership off 129 runs in 13 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Faf du Plessis made 56 runs off 38 balls with 6 fours and 1 six. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 75 runs off 44 balls with 12 fours. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad was out bowled on Rashid Khan ball. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
All the three felt for CSK innings' taken by Rashid Khan. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
In the end, CSK won their 5th consective match with 7 wickets and 9 balls remaining. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad was named man of the match for his brilliant 75 runs knock. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
TAGS: #cricket #CSK #Faf du Plessis #IPL #IPL 2021 #Slideshow #Sports #SRH
first published: Apr 29, 2021 07:47 am

