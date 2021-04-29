IPL 2021 Snapshots | CSK vs SRH: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad power Chennai Super Kings to 5th consecutive win

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Sam Curran took the wicket of his England team mate Johny Bairstow for just 7 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Manish Pandey scored 61 runs off 46 balls with 5 fours and 1 six. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

David Warner scored steady 57 runs off 55 balls with 3 fours and 2 six. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

This brilliant catch by Fafa du Plessis helped CSK get rid of Manish Pandey. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Lungi Ngidi took David Warner and Manish Pandey wickets in 1 over. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Kane Williamson explosive innings off 26 runs in 10 balls in the end took Sunrisers Hyderabad innings to 171/3 in their 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad started CSK innings with a brilliant partnership off 129 runs in 13 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Faf du Plessis made 56 runs off 38 balls with 6 fours and 1 six. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 75 runs off 44 balls with 12 fours. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad was out bowled on Rashid Khan ball. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

All the three felt for CSK innings' taken by Rashid Khan. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

In the end, CSK won their 5th consective match with 7 wickets and 9 balls remaining. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)