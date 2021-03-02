Buzzing stocks | Hero Moto, UPL, IRCTC, Wipro, NMDC, Ashapura Minechem, VST Tillers and Tractors

BPCL, IOC, HPCL | BPCL board approved sale of entire stake in Numaligarh Refinery for Rs 9,875 crore. Oil India, Engineers India and Government of Assam will be picking up the stake.

Camlin Fine | The company will restart Palghar manufacturing unit on March 2.

Shipping Corporation of India | DIPAM Secretary said multiple expressions of interest received for privatisation of Shipping Corporation and the said transaction will now move to the second stage.

Hero MotoCorp | Total sales in February 2020 increased to 5.05 lakh units versus 4.98 lakh units YoY.

UPL | The company signed long-term pact with FMC Corporation for Rynaxypyr active ingredient.

IRCTC | The company will terminate all contracts of mobile catering.

Eicher Motors | Total motorcycle sales in February 2020 rose to 69,659 units versus 68,877 units MoM.

Kilburn Engineering | The company's board meeting will be held on March 4 to consider a proposal for issue and allotment of equity shares by way of a preferential allotment and conversion of outstanding loans into equity shares and cumulative redeemable preference shares to the lenders pursuant to conversion of their debt, as part of a debt restructuring proposal.

JCT | Quintessence Mauritius West Fund reduced stake in the company to 10.14 percent from 10.28 percent via open market sale.

Hazoor Multi Projects | The company has received work orders of Rs 7.15 crore for completion of balance work of 'National Highway No 548-A from Section Waken Pali to 2 lane with paved shoulder' received from Varaha Infra.

VST Tillers Tractors | The company announced technical partnership with Monarch Tractors.

Hindustan Everest Tools | Deepak Gupta resigned as chief financial officer of the company. (Image: everesttools.com)

Quess Corp | The company announced separation of its Chairman and MD roles. Suraj Moraje, currently Group CEO and Executive Director, will be elevated to Group CEO and Managing Director, and Ajit Isaac, currently Executive Chairman and MD, will continue in the role of Executive Chairman.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India | MCX has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Stock Exchange of India, India INX International Exchange (IFSC), National Securities Depository and Central Depository Services (India) for setting up market infrastructure institutions.

Shree Digvijay Cement | Anil Singhvi & PACs increased stake in the company from 8.17 percent to 8.38 percent via open market transaction.

Vipul | The company has received No Objection Letter issued by PNB Housing Finance for signing a Joint Venture Agreement with Tulip Infratech, for takeover of all development rights to carry out all developments activities in relation to residential project namely 'Aarohan Residences' at Gurugram, Haryana.

Wipro | The company appointed Philippe Dintrans as Senior Vice President and Head, Domain & Consulting, iDEAS.

NMDC | Production in February 2020 increased to 3.86 million tonnes from 3.24 million tonnes YoY and sales rose to 3.25 million tonnes from 2.91 million tonnes YoY.

Savita Oil Technologies | Pari Washington India Master Fund reduced stake in the company to 3.21 percent from 5.33 percent via open market transaction.

Ashapura Minechem | Promoter Ashapura Industrial Finance increased stake in the company to 15.78 percent from 15.75 percent via open market transaction.

KPI Global Infrastructure | The order received from Shree Narayan Dyeing & Printing Mills, Surat, has been increased from 213.75 KW to 900 KW capacity under CPP business vertical.

Sutlej Textiles & Industries | The company commenced commercial production of Greenfield - Green Fibre Project to manufacture Polyester Staple Fibre (PSF) by recycling of pet bottles.

Standard Surfactants | Dhirendra Kumar Gupta has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Artson Engineering | The company has received a work order of Rs 6.54 crore.

Coal India | February production was down 6.6 percent at 61.9 mt against 66.2 mt (YoY). February offtake was down 6.2 percent at 51.2 mt against 54.6 mt (YoY).

Kotak Mahindra Bank | The bank has cut interest rate on home loans by a further 10 bps to 6.65 percent.