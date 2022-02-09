MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:What do you think went right for the agro sector in Budget 2022? To know more register for our live webinar on 9th Feb 5pm with NCDEX. Click Here.
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

    These small finance and payment banks offer up to 7% interest on savings accounts

    Interest rates on savings accounts are much higher than those of public or large private banks

    Hiral Thanawala
    February 09, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
    Keep a part of your surplus income in savings accounts for liquidity and emergencies during uncertain times. Amid falling interest rates, small finance and payment banks offer higher interest rates.
    Keep a part of your surplus income in savings accounts for liquidity and emergencies during uncertain times. Amid falling interest rates, small finance and payment banks offer higher interest rates.
    Small finance and payment banks have low cost, high tech-enabled business models, because of which they can offer better value to the customers. The interest rates on savings accounts offered are higher over the mainstream banks. These banks offer a suite of financial products to serve customers all financial needs, including saving, investing, borrowing, and insurance requirements.
    Small finance and payment banks have low cost, high tech-enabled business models, because of which they can offer better value to the customers. The interest rates on savings accounts offered are higher over the mainstream banks. These banks offer a suite of financial products to serve customers all financial needs, including saving, investing, borrowing, and insurance requirements.
    You should choose a bank with a long-term track record, good service standards, wide branch network and ATM services across cities; a higher interest on savings accounts would be a bonus.
    You should choose a bank with a long-term track record, good service standards, wide branch network and ATM services across cities; a higher interest on savings accounts would be a bonus.
    Equitas Small Finance Bank and Fincare Small Finance Bank offer interest rates up to 7 percent on savings accounts. Among small finance banks, this bank offers the best interest rates.
    Equitas Small Finance Bank and Fincare Small Finance Bank offer interest rates up to 7 percent on savings accounts. Among small finance banks, this bank offers the best interest rates.
    ESAF Small Finance Bank offers 6.5 percent interest if the customer maintains balance above Rs 1 lakh in their savings account. The bank offers 4 percent interest for balances upto Rs 1 lakh.
    ESAF Small Finance Bank offers 6.5 percent interest if the customer maintains balance above Rs 1 lakh in their savings account. The bank offers 4 percent interest for balances upto Rs 1 lakh.

    Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 6.25 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,000.
    Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 6.25 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,000.
    Airtel Payments Bank offers 6 percent interest to savings account customers. Among payment banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently categorised this bank as a scheduled bank. North East Small Finance Bank also offers 6 percent interest to savings account customers.
    Airtel Payments Bank offers 6 percent interest to savings account customers. Among payment banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently categorised this bank as a scheduled bank. North East Small Finance Bank also offers 6 percent interest to savings account customers.

    We compiled the interest rate on savings accounts for small finance banks and payments bank from bank websites. The minimum balance requirement for the regular savings account and excluding a basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) account is considered.
    We compiled the interest rate on savings accounts for small finance banks and payments bank from bank websites. The minimum balance requirement for the regular savings account and excluding a basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) account is considered.
    Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
    Tags: #banking #personal finance #Savings Account
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 09:13 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.