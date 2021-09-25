Sensex at 60,000: Here are 10 equity funds that have given up to 350% returns since March 2020

The BSE Sensex soared above 60,000 on Friday for the first time, thanks to the improved market sentiment despite a slew of negative factors. Over the last 18 months, from the March 2020 lows, it has been a remarkable journey for Indian equity investors as the BSE Sensex rose to 60,000 from a low of 25,981 in March 2020 - gaining 134 percent. Equity mutual funds, too, followed suit and rewarded investors handsomely. Here are the top 10 equity funds that delivered a whooping absolute return of 200- 350 percent over the last 18 months (from the March 2020 lows). Schemes with a corpus of at least 100 crore and minimum three years NAV track record are considered.

Quant Small Cap has topped the list. Stocks that led to great performance of the fund include Stylam Industries (325 percent over the last one year).

ICICI Pru Technology Fund is managed by Sankaran Naren --one of the renowned fund managers in the MF industry registered an absolute return of 304 percent from the March 2020 lows. Naren’s prudent stock selection helped to outperform the category. For instance, Cyient, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Wipro and HCL Technologies gained 170-325 percent during the last 18 months period.

Aditya Birla SL Digital India Fund gave 254 percent in the last 18 months. KPIT Technologies rose 853% in the last 18 months and was a key holding, as was Persistent Systems (503 percent.

Stocks that helped Tata Digital India Fund to deliver higher return during the last 18 months include KPIT Technologies, Persistent Systems, Mindtree and L&T Technology Services gained 237-853 percent.

Quant Tax Plan, the light weight champion in the ELSS category with the asset size of Rs 368 crore, delivered commendable return of 248 percent.

Quant Active Fund, belonging to multicap category registered an absolute return of 230 percent during the period thanks to the relatively higher allocation to smallcap stocks.

Stocks that helped PGIM India Midcap Opp Fund to deliver higher return during the last 18 months include APL Apollo Tubes, Dixon Technologies (India), L&T Technology Services and Bharat Forge that gained 238-566 percent.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund, topper among the small cap fund interms of 10-year SIP return delivered 221 percent in the last 18 months. Intellect Design Arena (rose 1,093 percent in the last 18 months), Tejas Networks (1,055 percent), Poonawalla Fincorp (913 percent) and Pokarna (904 percent) led the charge.

Kotak Small Cap Fund, managed by one of the renowned fund managers Pankaj Tibrewal clocked 219 percent. Its stock holdings such as Laurus Labs, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, APL Apollo Tubes, Persistent Systems and Apollo Pipes delivered 500-933 percent return from the March lows.