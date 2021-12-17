Five large-cap funds that beat the Nifty 100 TRI over one and three-year periods

In all the attention that mid and small-cap stocks and funds got due to the market rally from March 2020, large-caps seem to have escaped investors' eyes. The problem with large-cap funds has been that they have found even matching benchmark (Sensex, Nifty or Nifty 100) returns challenging over the last several years. Thanks to narrowly led rallies in large-cap stocks, outperformance has been a struggle for funds in the space for 3-4 years now. Even so, here are five large-cap funds that outperformed the Nifty 100 TRI over one and three-year timeframes. The Nifty 100 TRI has been chosen as it represents the broad basket of large-cap stocks available. The index delivered 30.2 percent and 18.2 percent over one and three-year periods, according to data from ACEMF. The data is as of December 14, 2021.

IDBI India Top 100 Equity is a relatively small fund in the category. The scheme delivered 35.9 percent and 20.1 percent returns over one and three-year timeframes, respectively. Its top stock picks are mostly from the Nifty 50 basket, but one or two mid-cap stocks also feature in the portfolio. It manages Rs 540 crore in assets and charges an expense ratio of 2.65 percent.

UTI Mastershare is another fund that outperformed the Nifty 100 TRI. The fund has been around for more than 25 years. Over the last one and three-year periods, the scheme delivered 33.7 percent and 19.1 percent respectively. It mostly takes its key stocks from the Nifty. The fund manages Rs 9,356 crore in assets and charges 1.86 percent as expense ratio.

Kotak Bluechip Fund beat the Nifty 100 TRI over one and three-year periods. The fund delivered 31.5 percent and 19.0 percent returns over these timeframes. Kotak Bluechip picks its top stocks mostly from the main benchmark. It manages Rs 3,445 crore in assets and levies an expense ratio of 2.09 percent.

SBI Bluechip is one of the largest actively managed large-cap funds with Rs 31,106 crore assets under management. The fund delivered 30.3 percent and 18.3 percent returns over one and three-year periods. Given the large size it commands, most of its stock picks are from the Nifty and exposure to individual picks is high. It has an expense ratio of 1.72 percent.

Invesco India Large-cap fund has also done well over the past one and three-year timeframes. It gave 36.5 percent and 18.5 percent returns over these periods. It manages assets of Rs 428 crore and charges 2.61 percent as expense ratio.