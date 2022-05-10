Are you a frequent traveller? Here are five credit cards that offer hotel benefits





If you are a frequent traveller, having a good hotel credit card can make your travel a lot more convenient and also allow you to save money. With such cards, you can avail exclusive privileges on your hotel bookings or receive benefits like higher reward points, room upgrades, free stays and much more. Paisabazaar has compiled a list of the five best credit cards for hotel bookings and other travel benefits.

Image Source: SBI Card | Yatra SBI Credit Card offers vouchers from Yatra worth Rs 8,250 as a welcome gift. It also offers 20 percent off on domestic hotel bookings on a minimum transaction value of Rs 3,000 via Yatra. Customers get Rs 1,000 off on domestic flight bookings worth Rs 5,000 or more and Rs 4,000 off on international flight bookings worth Rs 40,000 or more using this credit card. The annual fee is Rs 499 on this credit card.





Image Source: Axis Bank | Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers 4 percent cashback on Cleartrip, Cure.fit, PVR, Swiggy, Uber, etc, 5 percent cashback while shopping on Flipkart and Myntra and 1.5 percent cashback on all other transactions. Besides cashback on spending, during the year a cardholder gets 4 domestic lounge accesses. The annual fee is Rs 500 on this credit card.

Image Source: Standard Chartered Bank | Standard Chartered DigiSmart Credit Card offers 20 percent discount up to Rs 750 while booking domestic flight tickets and 10 percent discount while booking international flight tickets up to Rs 10,000 on Yatra. It also offers 25 percent discount on domestic hotel bookings at Yatra up to Rs 4,000 for one transaction per quarter and other benefits. The annual fee is Rs 588 on this credit card.





Image Source: HDFC Bank | HDFC Diners Club Privilege Credit Card offers 10X reward points on flight/hotel bookings via MMT, Cleartrip and Yatra. It offers 4 reward points for spending every Rs 150 and 2X reward points on dining during weekends. It offers complimentary 12 airport lounge accesses in India and worldwide. The annual fee is Rs 2,500 on this card.





Image Source: ICICI Bank | MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card offers complimentary MMTBLACK membership and Rs 1,500 my cash plus as welcome benefits, MakeMyTrip (MMT) holiday voucher worth Rs 2,500. It offers 4 my cash per Rs 200 spent on hotel/ holiday bookings via MMT, 2 my cash per Rs 200 spent on flight bookings via MMT, 1.50 my cash per Rs 200 spent on international transactions outside MMT and 1.25 my cash per Rs 200 spent on domestic transactions outside MMT. The onetime joining fee is Rs 2,500 and annual fee is nil on this card.

Have a disciplined approach to your credit behaviour. It is critical that you use your credit cards smartly and responsibly. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to over-spend while travelling from co-branded partners. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest costs ranging from 28-49 percent per annum, along with late payment fees.



