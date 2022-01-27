Applying for your first credit card? Here are five great entry-level options for you

When you are eligible to apply for your first credit card, it's challenging to figure out which credit card you should pick. The best credit card for you depends on your spending pattern and the type of benefits you wish to avail. To help you choose your first credit card, Paisabazaar has researched and identified good five entry-level credit cards that offer excellent features and reward points on your spending.

Image source: ICICI Bank | Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card offers 5 percent cashback on Amazon for PRIME members, 3 percent cashback on Amazon for non-PRIME Members, 2 percent cashback on transactions made for flight bookings, recharges, bill payments, gift card and spends on Amazon Pay partner merchants and 1 percent cashback on other transactions. This is a lifetime free credit card.

Image Source: Axis Bank | Axis Bank Ace Credit Card offers 5 percent cashback on utility bill payments done via Google Pay. It also offers 4 percent cashback on Swiggy, Zomato and Ola, 2 percent flat cashback on all other spends. Besides cashback on spending, during the year a cardholder gets 4 domestic lounge access and up to 20 percent off at 4000+ partner restaurants in India. The annual fee is Rs 499 on this credit card.

Image Source: SBI Card | SBI SimplyCLICK credit card offers Amazon gift card worth Rs 500 on joining, 10X rewards with partners, including Amazon, Cleartrip, BookMyShow, Lenskart, etc., 5X rewards on all online spends and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver. The annual fee is Rs 499 on this credit card.

Image Source: Axis Bank | Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers 5 percent cashback while shopping on Flipkart and Myntra, 4 percent cashback on Cleartrip, Cure.fit, PVR, Swiggy, Uber, etc. and 1.5 percent cashback on all other categories. Besides cashback on spending, during the year a cardholder gets 4 domestic lounge access, up to 20 percent off at 4000+ partner restaurants in India and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver. The annual fee is Rs 500 on this credit card.

Image Source: HSBC Bank | HSBC Cashback Credit Card offers 1.5 percent cashback on all online spending (excluding wallet reloads) and 1 percent cashback on other spends. Besides cashback on spending, during the year a cardholder gets 3 domestic and international lounge access and up to 15 percent off on dining at partner restaurants in major cities. The annual fee is Rs 750 on this credit card.

Have a disciplined approach to your credit behavior and build a strong credit profile. Once you get your first credit card, it is critical that you use it smartly and responsibly. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to overspend in multiple categories while shopping. Avoid overspending to earn reward points, cashback and to waive off annual renewal fees. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28 to 49 percent p.a. along with late payment fees.



