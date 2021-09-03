5 banks that offer up to 6.5% interest on tax-saving fixed deposits

Investments of up to Rs 1.5 lakh can be claimed for tax deduction under section 80C of the income tax act. Tax-saving FDs have a lock-in period of five years and premature withdrawals are not allowed.

Deutsche Bank offers up to 6.25 percent on tax-saving deposits. Among foreign banks, this bank offers the best interest rate. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh grows to Rs 2.05 lakh in five years.

Data compiled as of August 25, 2021 from respective banks' website. BankBazaar has accounted for FDs belonging to only those foreign, private, small and public sector banks that are listed on the stock exchanges. Banks, for which data is not available on their respective websites, were not considered. These rates are only of tax-saving five-year FDs for non-senior citizens.