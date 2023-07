1/5 The French National Day, or Fête Nationale Française, is observed on July 14. As the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille in 1789 during the French Revolution, it is also known as Bastille Day.

During the Bastille Day parade, flypasts bearing the colours of the French flag decorated the sky in Paris. (Image: Reuters)

2/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the guest of honour at the July 14 military parade, which marks the beginning of France's National Day celebrations. Close defence relations between France and India will be highlighted by the presence of Indian troops and French-built fighter jets flying over India. (Image: AP)

3/5 The decision to highlight India on Bastille Day comes as France seeks to deepen its partnerships with India in order to combat climate change, promote military trade, and advance strategic Indo-Pacific relations. (Image: AP)

4/5 During the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, members of the Punjab Regiment of the Indian Army parade along the Champs-Élysées. Captain Aman Jagtap is in charge of the contingent. (Image: AFP)