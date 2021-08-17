MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosAutomobile

In Pics: The Lamborghini Huracan STO first look

The most extreme Lamborghini ever to be sold in India. Also, one of the most expensive.

Parth Charan
August 17, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST
The Lamborghini Huracan STO is unlike any other Lamborghini that’s ever been on Indian roads. In fact, as a road legal version of a bonafide race car, the STO is unlike most other Lamborghinis ever made.
The Lamborghini Huracan STO is unlike any other Lamborghini that’s ever been on Indian roads. In fact, as a road legal version of a bonafide race car, the STO is unlike most other Lamborghinis ever made. (Image: Parth Charan)
It’s wider, lower, scooped-up for maximum airflow and has a rear wing that’s wider than any seen on a Huracan. As the homologated version of the Super Trofeo Evo, this is as close to owning a race car as one can get. That is, if you have Rs 4.99 crore lying around.
It’s wider, lower, scooped-up for maximum airflow and has a rear wing that’s wider than any seen on a Huracan. As the homologated version of the Super Trofeo Evo, this is as close to owning a race car as one can get. That is, if you have Rs 4.99 crore lying around. (Image: Parth Charan)
So how does it differ from a Huracan Performanté?
So how does it differ from a Huracan Performanté? (Image: Parth Charan)
It’s got the same 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine and makes a not too ludicrous 565 Nm of torque (which is, in fact, lower than the torque figure on the Performante).
It’s got the same 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine and makes a not too ludicrous 565 Nm of torque (which is, in fact, lower than the torque figure on the Performante). (Image: Parth Charan)
It’s also RWD, as all legitimate race cars should be, but is equipped with Lambo’s patented LDVI system which helps monitor traction, among other things, including the rear-wheel steering system on the STO.
It’s also RWD, as all legitimate race cars should be, but is equipped with Lambo’s patented LDVI system which helps monitor traction, among other things, including the rear-wheel steering system on the STO. (Image: Parth Charan)
Seventy five per cent of its body parts are made of carbon fibre, and as a result the STO (short for Super Trofeo Omologato) has a dry weight of 1399kg only. There’s a single-piece bonnet that has all kinds of scoops and louvres in it.
Seventy five per cent of its body parts are made of carbon fibre, and as a result the STO (short for Super Trofeo Omologato) has a dry weight of 1399kg only. There’s a single-piece bonnet that has all kinds of scoops and louvres in it. (Image: Parth Charan)
Apart from massive levels of downforce that this car generates, it’s also got a bevy of electronic features that make it the ideal car to throw around a race track with acute cornering.
Apart from massive levels of downforce that this car generates, it’s also got a bevy of electronic features that make it the ideal car to throw around a race track with acute cornering. (Image: Parth Charan)
There are three driving modes - STO, Trofeo and Pioggia calibrated for street driving, track racing and wet weather track driving, respectively. To make the car more street-friendly, Lambo has thrown-in adaptive dampers and a hydraulic nose-lift system (an optional extra) but that’s pretty much it in terms of creature comforts.
There are three driving modes - STO, Trofeo and Pioggia calibrated for street driving, track racing and wet weather track driving, respectively. To make the car more street-friendly, Lambo has thrown-in adaptive dampers and a hydraulic nose-lift system (an optional extra) but that’s pretty much it in terms of creature comforts. (Image: Parth Charan)
Yes, there’s air-conditioning and a touchscreen infotainment system, but in other respects the STO is as shredded and hardcore as a modern-day road legal race car can be. In fact, Lambo gives you the option of having other bits replaced by carbon-fibre, further reducing its weight.
Yes, there’s air-conditioning and a touchscreen infotainment system, but in other respects the STO is as shredded and hardcore as a modern-day road legal race car can be. In fact, Lambo gives you the option of having other bits replaced by carbon-fibre, further reducing its weight. (Image: Parth Charan)
Apart from the multitude of cuts and louvres found on this beast, there’s also a prominent dorsal fin running right above the engine bay, and has been designed to further improve air-flow, particularly around corners.
Apart from the multitude of cuts and louvres found on this beast, there’s also a prominent dorsal fin running right above the engine bay, and has been designed to further improve air-flow, particularly around corners. (Image: Parth Charan)
Decimating the remnants of wind resistance is that ultra-wide rear wing, which helps the car achieve upto 420kg of downforce. It may not be ideally sutied to real world driving conditions, but it’s the ideal track weapon you can buy in the country.
Decimating the remnants of wind resistance is that ultra-wide rear wing, which helps the car achieve up to 420kg of downforce. It may not be ideally suited to real world driving conditions, but it’s the ideal track weapon you can buy in the country. (Image: Parth Charan)
Parth Charan is a Mumbai-based writer who’s written extensively on cars for over seven years.
Tags: #automobile #Lamborghini #Lamborghini Huracan STO #Race car #Slideshow #Technology #World News
first published: Aug 17, 2021 04:58 pm

