In Pics: The Lamborghini Huracan STO first look

The Lamborghini Huracan STO is unlike any other Lamborghini that’s ever been on Indian roads. In fact, as a road legal version of a bonafide race car, the STO is unlike most other Lamborghinis ever made. (Image: Parth Charan)

It’s wider, lower, scooped-up for maximum airflow and has a rear wing that’s wider than any seen on a Huracan. As the homologated version of the Super Trofeo Evo, this is as close to owning a race car as one can get. That is, if you have Rs 4.99 crore lying around. (Image: Parth Charan)

So how does it differ from a Huracan Performanté? (Image: Parth Charan)

It’s got the same 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine and makes a not too ludicrous 565 Nm of torque (which is, in fact, lower than the torque figure on the Performante). (Image: Parth Charan)

It’s also RWD, as all legitimate race cars should be, but is equipped with Lambo’s patented LDVI system which helps monitor traction, among other things, including the rear-wheel steering system on the STO. (Image: Parth Charan)

Seventy five per cent of its body parts are made of carbon fibre, and as a result the STO (short for Super Trofeo Omologato) has a dry weight of 1399kg only. There’s a single-piece bonnet that has all kinds of scoops and louvres in it. (Image: Parth Charan)

Apart from massive levels of downforce that this car generates, it’s also got a bevy of electronic features that make it the ideal car to throw around a race track with acute cornering. (Image: Parth Charan)

There are three driving modes - STO, Trofeo and Pioggia calibrated for street driving, track racing and wet weather track driving, respectively. To make the car more street-friendly, Lambo has thrown-in adaptive dampers and a hydraulic nose-lift system (an optional extra) but that’s pretty much it in terms of creature comforts. (Image: Parth Charan)

Yes, there’s air-conditioning and a touchscreen infotainment system, but in other respects the STO is as shredded and hardcore as a modern-day road legal race car can be. In fact, Lambo gives you the option of having other bits replaced by carbon-fibre, further reducing its weight. (Image: Parth Charan)

Apart from the multitude of cuts and louvres found on this beast, there’s also a prominent dorsal fin running right above the engine bay, and has been designed to further improve air-flow, particularly around corners. (Image: Parth Charan)