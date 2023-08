1/7 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on August 29 launched the world's first prototype of BS-6 (Stage II) 'electrified flex fuel vehicle' developed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor in New Delhi.

2/7 Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Mahendra Nath Pandey, MD & CEO of Toyota Masakazu Yoshimura, MD & CEO of Kirloskar Systems Limited Geetanjali Kirloskar, were also present at the occasion.

3/7 The vehicle is based on the Innova Hycross and is engineered to adhere to India’s stricter emission standards.

4/7 The forthcoming stages for this prototype encompasses meticulous refinement, homologation and certification processes.

5/7 Ethanol being an indigenous, eco-friendly, and renewable fuel holds promising prospects for India.

6/7 The emphasis of the Modi government on ethanol aligns with objectives of attaining energy self-sufficiency, doubling farmers' income, transitioning them to Urjadata while continuing to support them as Annadata, and positively impacting the environment.