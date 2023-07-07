In Pics | Kia EV9 EV to launch in India next year: Here is what you need to know

1/5 The all-electric 2024 EV9 SUV which was unveiled at the 2023 New York International Auto Show will go on sale in India sometime next year. Kia will add more models to the market, such as the EV9, as part of the new strategy in India, Kia 2.0, and will also double its contacts to roughly 600 in order to increase its sales and market share in the country. (Image: Kia)

2/5 The EV9 is offered in three powertrain variants worldwide. The range begins with the EV9 RWD, which has a 76.1kWh battery and progresses to the EV9 RWD long-range variant, which has a 99.8kWh battery. It is by far Kia's largest and most expensive model SUV model. (Image: Kia)

3/5 The EV9 is somewhat longer than the Telluride SUV at up to 197.4 inches in length and roughly in height (up to 70.1 inches) and width (77.9 inches). The EV9 has 20.2 cubic feet of cargo space when all three rows are elevated. Volume expands to 81.9 cubic feet when both rows of rear seats are folded. (Image: Kia)

4/5 The EV9 will be available in either gloss or factory matte paint finishes. The EV9 is precisely designed keeping in mind all the aspects including the numerous wheel options, which vary from 19 to 21 inches. The EV9 GT-Line features model-specific styling, higher roof rails9, and 21-inch special alloy wheels and tyres for a more design-driven appearance. (Image: Kia)