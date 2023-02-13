English
    Walking from Kanyakumari to Kashmir has transformed Rahul Gandhi's persona, but he needs allies

    After the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul can no longer be derided as a silver-spooned, entitled dynast. His walk has re-energised the Congress cadre, but the task of wooing allies and rebuilding the party organisation remains

    Sanjay Jha
    February 13, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST
    Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Source: PTI)

    In war you can only be killed once, but in politics many times” - Winston Churchill.

    If anyone fits the above aphorism perfectly, it is the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. I first met Rahul even before he had won his first parliamentary election from the family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. It was late February 2004, and if opinion polls were truly prophetic, India’s once default political operating system would face its third successive general election defeat to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) within a short span of six years.

    An apocalypse beckoned. Clad in a light beige cotton trouser and a white tee-shirt, a smiling Rahul introduced himself, slightly awkwardly, but palpably aware of the treacherous battlefield ahead. Despite a family history of brutal assassinations of his grandmother and father, which can create damaging, permanent scars in one’s head, Rahul was bravely crossing the Rubicon.

    Not easy. Not easy at all. Further, he was voluntarily participating in an electoral battle when the Congress party was facing hurricane-like headwinds. Rahul was pushing the envelope, getting outside of his comfort zone. I have always felt that he has never been credited enough for that early fiery baptism.