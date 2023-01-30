English
    As Bharat Jodo Yatra ends, India gets to see new Rahul Gandhi: A K Antony

    A K Antony, speaking at a programme organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee here to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary, said it was time to begin the "second phase" to weaken and defeat the divisive forces in the country.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
    Veteran Congress leader A K Antony on Monday said that as Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) comes to an end, the nation is getting to see a new Rahul Gandhi who will lead the fight against the forces spreading hatred and anger in the country.

    Antony, speaking at a programme organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee here to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary, said it was time to begin the "second phase" to weaken and defeat the divisive forces in the country.

    "As the Bharat Jodo Yatra comes to an end, India is getting to see a new Rahul Gandhi. A new Rahul Gandhi who will take care of the country and lead the fight against the forces spreading anger and hatred.

    "It is time to begin the second phase. By that I mean, it is time to weaken and defeat the forces trying to divide the country through hatred and anger," the former defence minister said.