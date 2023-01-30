English
    Bharat Jodo Yatra went from south to north but had countrywide effect, gave alternative vision to country: Rahul Gandhi

    Speaking at a press conference after the march ended with the hoisting of the tricolour at the Lal Chowk here, Gandhi said he got to learn and understand a lot during the over 4,000-km journey.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 06:26 AM IST
    The Bharat Jodo Yatra went from south to north but it has had a countrywide effect, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday and asserted that the march gave an alternative vision to the country.

    Speaking at a press conference after the march ended with the hoisting of the tricolour at the Lal Chowk here, Gandhi said he got to learn and understand a lot during the over 4,000-km journey.

    The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been the most beautiful and profound experience of my life, Gandhi said, adding he would think about whether a west to east yatra can be undertaken in the future.

    "I met lakhs of people and talked to them. I do not have words to make you understand. The aim of the yatra was to unite India, it was against the hate and violence being spread across the country. We have had a tremendous response. In fact, no one expected to get such a love-filled response," Gandhi said.