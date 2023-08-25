English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | There is no crash diet to get over inflation 

    In this edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Low interest rates a goal for debt sustainability, industrial growth needs more credit fuel, tanking Chinese economy sets alarm bells ringing, repricing sugarcane a more sustainable solution, and more

    Aparna Iyer
    August 25, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST
    inflation

    inflation

    Dear Reader,

    The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. 

    Food inflation is driving the government up the wall, but the monetary policy committee (MPC) is keeping calm. The minutes of their August meeting show that members believe that food price spikes must be looked through until they become generalised. The MPC is on the right path even though headline inflation is nowhere close to their mandated 4 percent target, making the committee look less credible.

    The question now is whether the spike in prices of tomatoes, onions, cereals, and pulses would persist. Unfortunately, the answer is never straightforward as there are many unpredictable factors at play, the key one being the monsoon. The rainfall pattern has not exactly adhered to the spatial and temporal distribution required for a hassle-free harvest.

    Our Monsoon Watch captures the deficit that key states have witnessed in rainfall while some have witnessed floods. The upshot is that overall crop yield is still uncertain, but that is the only important piece to solve the food inflation puzzle.

    Related stories

    For now, MPC member Ashima Goyal believes that food inflation spikes are temporary and should be looked through, the minutes showed. Furthermore, the Indian farm sector’s dependency on monsoon has reduced with better irrigation and modern farm methods, she added. But Michael Patra, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), warns of second round effects of food inflation. “….in India, food price flares can permeate through wages, rents, transport costs and, importantly, through expectations into core inflation,” he said according to the minutes. Patra is not wrong as past episodes of high food inflation have been known to become generalised. The 200 percent surge in tomato prices may have forced Burger King to remove it temporarily from its plate, but eventually the fast-food joint may have to increase its retail price to accommodate higher prices. It is not just tomatoes but pulses and cereals that go into making the buns and breads of burgers that are also on the rise now.

    The government is rightly rattled and the motivation to bring down inflation through fiscal measures is not entirely driven by politics and upcoming elections. The cardinal truth about inflation is that even when prices fall back after a spike, they often do not go all the way down to the original level. Once prices increase, they tend to stay at least slightly above the level they had risen from. What the government can do by quickly responding is to narrow the distance between the original level of price and the new higher price level.

    Which explains why New Delhi imposed a 40 percent levy on onion exports and is looking to even change the way Indians eat by encouraging use of chana dal more than the more expensive tur dal. My colleague Pallavi Singhal has all the details in her piece.

    But the government’s reaction to food inflation every time shows the central government does not have a long-term fiscal policy for agriculture. With climate change effects becoming all too real for the farm sector, the Centre needs to step up now. Economists point out the damage that ad hoc and reactive government measures can cause, which our columnist Subir Roy lays out in his piece here.

    The effective way to put the food inflation genie into the bottle is to have a stable and well thought out policy that touches upon climate change, supply management and price stability. Measures such as stock limits, tax levies and even prescribing diet changes are just temporary band aids.    

    Investing insights from our research team

    Weekly Tactical Pick: Divi’s Lab is better placed to ride the API upcycle

    NMDC: Guidance for higher volume growth

    Blue Star and Voltas exhibit resilience in Q1 amid weather disruptions

    Tracker

    Monsoon Watch 2023 | Healthy crop yields will be important to tame food inflation

    What else are we reading?

    Do measures to tackle food inflation count as intervention or interference?

    Instead of a ban on sugar exports, revisiting cane pricing is a more sustainable solution

    Personal Finance: Early retirement — the debatable concept of FIRE

    Why Darjeeling’s tea industry is the proverbial ‘canary in the coal mine’ for India’s plantation sector

    Chart of the Day: Lighting up the rocket of industrial growth needs credit fuel

    China’s growing woes send alarm bells ringing at Indian companies

    LEX — Subway/Roark: PE firm adds sandwiches to the menu (republished from the FT)

    Nvidia, reconsidered (republished from the FT)

    BRICS To ‘BRICSAUSIEE’: A new architecture that will satisfy India

    Prigozhin is gone. Putin may target his sympathisers

    If Prigozhin is gone, long live Putin — and Wagner?

    Debt Sustainability: G20 should seek interest rates lower than growth rate

    With UPI’s global buzz, India proves that it can be a digital trailblazer


    The dollar is the fortress China struggles to breach
    Boeing glitch shows aviation supply chain has too many weak links

    Markets

    With singular focus on margins, IPO-bound EMS has a different outlook

    Technical Picks: CyientIndiabulls Housing FinanceIDFCBank Nifty and Zinc (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).

    Aparna Iyer
    Moneycontrol     Pro

    Aparna Iyer
    Tags: #Economy #markets #MC Pro Panorama #MCPro #Moneycontrol Pro Panorama
    first published: Aug 25, 2023 03:13 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!