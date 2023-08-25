China’s growing woes send alarm bells ringing at Indian companies

The problem is, unlike government fiats banning some Chinese companies, for private enterprises a complete exit from China is simply not viable.

The upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Arm Holdings should have had most potential investors salivating at the thought of getting their teeth into a company which has designed the architecture of chips that are found in 99 percent of all smartphones in use across the world. Yet, some investors have flagged concerns about the fact that 24 percent of the UK-based company's business comes from China rendering it vulnerable to the economic and political gyrations that the country is currently...