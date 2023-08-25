English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    China’s growing woes send alarm bells ringing at Indian companies

    Private Indian companies cannot exit China completely to avoid the repercussions of a slowing Chinese economy. But they can begin to take long-term calls on strategy

    Sundeep Khanna
    August 25, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
    China’s growing woes send alarm bells ringing at Indian companies

    The problem is, unlike government fiats banning some Chinese companies, for private enterprises a complete exit from China is simply not viable.

    The upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Arm Holdings should have had most potential investors salivating at the thought of getting their teeth into a company which has designed the architecture of chips that are found in 99 percent of all smartphones in use across the world. Yet, some investors have flagged concerns about the fact that 24 percent of the UK-based company's business comes from China rendering it vulnerable to the economic and political gyrations that the country is currently...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Slowdown fears trip bond yields

      Aug 24, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama August 24 edition: BRICS to lay ground work for G20 meet, a slight uptick in private sector capex, SC ha...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers