NMDC: Guidance for higher volume growth

Highlights Cash and cash equivalent to form 30% of market capitalisation Domestic demand for iron ore to remain stable Australian mining operation to commence from September 2023 Investors with higher risk appetite can add and accumulate NMDC (CMP: Rs 121; Market capitalisation: Rs 35,460 crore) has guided the Street with a production forecast of 47-49 million tonnes (MT) for FY24, as against 40.82 MT in FY23. The company has reported production and off-take volumes from April till July 2023 of 13.15 MT and 14.18 MT...
Aug 24, 2023
Aug 12, 2023
