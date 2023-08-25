NMDC: Guidance for higher volume growth

We remain positive on NMDC and recommend investors with a higher risk appetite to add and accumulate the stock at current levels

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Cash and cash equivalent to form 30% of market capitalisation Domestic demand for iron ore to remain stable Australian mining operation to commence from September 2023 Investors with higher risk appetite can add and accumulate NMDC (CMP: Rs 121; Market capitalisation: Rs 35,460 crore) has guided the Street with a production forecast of 47-49 million tonnes (MT) for FY24, as against 40.82 MT in FY23. The company has reported production and off-take volumes from April till July 2023 of 13.15 MT and 14.18 MT...