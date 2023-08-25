English
    Why Darjeeling’s tea industry is the proverbial ‘canary in the coal mine’ for India’s plantation sector

    India’s plantation sector faces similar problems across crops such as climate change, rising costs, lack of finances, low R&D investment and cheap competition

    R Srinivasan
    August 25, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST
    From over 8 million kg produced in 2016, Darjeeling tea production fell to 3.5 million kgs in 2022

    Speaking at a Bengal Chamber of Commerce event in Kolkata earlier this month, Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of the India Tea Exporters Association, said that India’s famed Darjeeling tea industry was “a patient in ICU”, in fact, “virtually on its death bed”. It is an astonishing turn of events for the Darjeeling tea industry, arguably the poster boy of India’s plantation sector. Nearly two centuries old, Darjeeling tea has its own GI tag and is celebrated among tea connoisseurs as the...

