Chart of the Day: Lighting up the rocket of industrial growth needs credit fuel

Manufacturing needs a credit fuel

(image) Credit to industry needs to grow fast India’s manufacturing industries were the torchbearers of its economic growth with their contribution steadily rising in the gross domestic product (GDP) post the liberalisation of the 1990s. Even so, the share of industry has hardly been more than a third of gross value added at any given year and in the past decade, this share has reduced steadily. At the same time though industry’s share in bank credit has grown sharply....