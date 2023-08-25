With singular focus on margins, IPO-bound EMS has a different outlook

Whether it is lack of ambition or being true to its belief, EMS does not want to become an infrastructure behemoth.

EMS Ltd, a company that specialises in providing turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment and disposal, has a singular focus on sustaining margins at a minimum of 25 percent and has succeeded so far, according to its financial statements. Founded by a former government official, Ramveer Singh and his son, EMS boasts of an asset-light model and not having to deal with delayed payments. The company plans to raise Rs 320 crore in an initial public offering (IPO)...