Price pain: Knee-jerk trade measures mar India’s image

Farmers say that having contracted to export onions at Rs 25 per kg, the 40 percent tax will leave them with only Rs 15 which will not cover production costs

Highlights Government has imposed 40 percent export tax on onions to cool prices and boost domestic supply Export tariff has impacted farmers in Maharashtra who seek counter measures Trade tariffs have been changed many times by the government in reaction to food prices Tariff changes sour sentiment for India as a trade and investment destination This endangers India’s growth prospects and goal to reach $5 trillion economy Onions are emerging as a big political factor as India approaches elections in less than a year. The...