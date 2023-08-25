Instead of a ban on sugar exports, revisiting cane pricing is a more sustainable solution

A sharp increase in rice prices has meant that the government has disallowed FCI rice sales to grain-based ethanol refineries

The government has decided to ban exports in the new sugar season that begins in October, according to a Reuters report. It will be the first time in seven years. Since the current season’s export quota has been used up and not revised upwards, exports have anyway dropped off. No official decision has been communicated and if the government chooses to, it can informally ban exports by not announcing a fresh quota for the new season. Once the season is far...