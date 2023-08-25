Weekly Tactical Pick: Divi’s Lab is better placed to ride the API up-cycle

In Q1FY24, Divi's Lab posted a sequential drop in sales due to the pass-through of lower raw material costs.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Our tactical pick for this week is from the API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) sector, which has significantly underperformed, compared to the broader indices for about 22 months. A weak set of results in the last few quarters was a result of the end of COVID-related opportunities, pickup in competitive intensity, high channel inventory, China dumping and lower realisations. However, since some of these headwinds have abated and some of the challenges are already priced in, we think this is a good...