Blue Star and Voltas exhibit resilience in Q1 amid weather disruptions

The AC sector saw mixed demand, majorly impacted by the erratic monsoon

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June quarter is considered to be one of high growth for AC companies. However, unseasonal rains in April and May, especially in northern and western India, dampened the demand for Room Air-Conditioners (RACs) this summer. While industry leaders expect good growth in the upcoming...