Personal Finance: Early retirement — the debatable concept of FIRE

Indians making progress in retirement planning: Survey

By definition, ‘retirement’ is a stage in life when a person decides to quit active professional or work life. Conventionally, this step is a natural progression in life due to health-related concerns or age, 60 years being the age to retire. Thereafter, the individual and his dependents would have to live off their savings garnered and invested through their earning years. Apart from the financial aspect, we associate a retired individual’s personality with having a sedentary lifestyle, consume simple...