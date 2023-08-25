English
    Cash Market | IndiaBulls Housing Finance shows a breakout-pullback trade setup

    A Bullish three inside out pattern at the support zone shows buyers are in control in IndiaBulls Housing Finance

    August 25, 2023
    The price action in India Ibulhsgfin shows a breakout-pullback pattern. Price shows a breakout of a major resistance zone at 152-155 a couple of weeks ago, and the price returned to its breakout zone. This is a breakout pullback trade setup. Price takes support at a rising 20-day moving average. A bullish Three inside-out patterns suggest buyers are in control of the counter. The weekly MACD is in buy mode. Buy for a rally to 180 and above that to 190. Keep a stop below 145.

