MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Retail investors to get an overseas GIFT

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The lure of foreign stocks, equity MFs looking good, stocks on revenge travel map, JSW Energy CEO gung-ho on green energy, SWAMIH brings hope, news risks for investors and more

Ravi Ananthanarayanan
August 12, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

Many efforts have been made to popularise the international financial services centre GIFT in Gujarat. Much of it has been in the institutional domain, but a new initiative spearheaded by the country’s top two stock exchanges will rope in domestic investors. The BSE and the NSE are both working on a platform that will allow domestic investors to invest in foreign stocks.

In recent years, the desire to invest overseas has risen, especially after the sharp rise in technology stocks listed in the US (nicknamed FAANG) even before the pandemic struck. The liquidity deluge post-pandemic lifted non-tech stocks as well. Seeing growing interest and risk appetite among domestic investors, stock brokers have been tying up with overseas entities and offering their clients an option to invest abroad. But the costs can be relatively high. Then, there are mutual funds too that have added overseas-listed stocks to some schemes or even overseas-focussed funds.

The new initiative makes it easier for domestic investors to trade in a basket of stocks and even other securities, with retail-friendly measures such as allowing investors to buy a fraction of a share. This lowers the minimum ticket size required to place an order, making it more accessible. To know more about what this initiative means, the lower transaction cost, how investors will benefit and the mechanics of it, do read our analysis of the proposal.

Close

Related stories

The timing is right as domestic appetite for equities appears to be in good health. Net inflows into equity mutual funds surged to a new high in July, with Rs 20,742 crore being added to the kitty of equity mutual fund schemes. SIP flows have regained ground after taking a hit during the pandemic. Funds are getting money in other schemes as well. For instance, Moneycontrol reported that arbitrage funds received a record Rs 14,924 crore of inflows, because of better post-tax returns being offered by them. Separately, Bloomberg reported that uncertainty over the RBI’s monetary policy stance is leading to higher inflows in shorter term funds, such as liquid and ultra-short duration funds.

More inflows naturally mean good news for asset management companies. In today’s edition, our research team writes on what sunnier days ahead for mutual fund schemes mean for shares of two listed asset management companies. Do read.

More investing insights from the research team

Berger Paints - Time to book profit?

Revenge travel is back – Which luggage stock to bet on?

Cadila: More a COVID hedge in the near term

Zee Entertainment: Despite slow recovery, an attractive bet on Indian OTT story

Power Grid Corporation of India: Earnings growth stable, valuation attractive

V-Mart Retail: Will the value retailer reach normalcy soon?

What else are we reading today?

Interview | We will do better than industry returns in green energy, says Prashant Jain, CEO of JSW Energy

SWAMIH’s lifeline to Amrapali shows way for other stranded housing projects

The ideological origins of some numbers in economics

Investors need to evaluate the impact of a growing nationalism  (Republished from the FT)

Technical Picks:  Tata SteelPowerGridPowerGrid and DLF

 (These are published every trading day before markets open)

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

Moneycontrol Pro
Ravi Ananthanarayanan
Tags: #Equity MFs #GIFT #markets #MC Pro Panorama #Moneycontrol Pro Panorama #Newsletter #opinion #Panorama
first published: Aug 12, 2021 04:08 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.