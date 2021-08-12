SWAMIH’s lifeline to Amrapali shows way for other stranded housing projects

Stuck or delayed projects continue to plague India’s housing sector. In this backdrop, the SWAMIH Fund’s (Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing SWAMIH Investment Fund) sanction of Rs650 crore to fund about 7,000 stalled housing units of the infamous Amrapali developers comes as a huge relief. This move to give relief to scores of stranded homebuyers kindles hope for others who are stuck in similar projects. The SWAMIH fund was created by the central government in 2019 mainly to support stalled or...