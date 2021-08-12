Trading in foreign stocks to become easier and also cheaper

File image of the GIFT City near Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Indian investors will now get a chance to invest in companies across the globe sitting in India. Both the top exchanges –BSE and NSE—announced their intention of allowing Indian investors to participate in foreign stocks by creating a special platform at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City. Both exchanges are setting up an exclusive platform for selling foreign securities at IFSC. NSE will allow investors to trade in the top 50 US stocks while BSE will be...