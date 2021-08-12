Revenge travel is back – Which luggage stock to bet on?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The first quarter of a fiscal is seasonally the strongest for luggage companies. While Q1 FY22 was an exception, impacted severely by the pandemic, the relatively strong show by the two listed organised players — VIP Ind (CMP: Rs 386 Market Cap: Rs 5,452 crore) and Safari (CMP: Rs 737 Market Cap: Rs 1,649 crore) — shows the pace of recovery, following the lifting of lockdowns, and the strength of their business models. While long-term drivers such as higher income,...