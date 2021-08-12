Berger Paints - Time to book profit?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Berger Paints, India’s second-largest decorative paints company, has reported a healthy set of numbers in Q1 FY22. The second wave had little impact on the volumes in the domestic decorative business. The margins, however, were under pressure due to crude prices. Key result highlights Berger’s Q1 top line growth of 93 per cent year on year (YoY) was slightly ahead of its peer Asian Paints. Volumes in the consumer-centric decorative business jumped over 90 per cent YoY from a low...