Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | RBI behind the curve, the Street's not complaining

There’s no debating that the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to keep rates unchanged and continue its accommodative stance surprised all. Not without reason.

Until December, inflation has been anything but benign. Global commodity prices are sticky at higher levels. Companies are calling out cost pressures. Inflation is also one cause for rural distress. Add to this, crude oil price rising above $90 a barrel is a poser both at the fiscal and corporate earnings' levels.

Perhaps the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has drawn comfort from its forecast of CPI inflation for FY2023 at 4.5 per cent, highly optimistic compared to economists’ consensus of 5.5-6 per cent. Some analysts have rightly questioned whether the RBI’s inflation forecast is being used to justify its dovish stance.

However, the absence of a rate hike has brought the bulls back on the Street. The BSE Sensex and Nifty surged on hearing the MPC decision. Lower interest rates augur well for companies, as cost of borrowing remains low. On another note, equities will continue to outshine fixed income instruments as an asset class.

Stability for loan rates has triggered a sharp rally in real estate, banking and NBFC shares. Money markets are already rising.

Be that as it may, RBI’s decision to stay with an ultra-loose monetary policy raises concerns of continued slack in the economy. My colleague Ravi Krishnan explains in this article that the MPC decision reveals low confidence on growth. Even the quarterly GDP growth forecasts for FY2023 are discomfiting, in that the fourth quarter estimate of 4.5 percent implies a weak start to the next financial year, FY2024. And the annual growth of 7.8 percent projected is even lower than the 8-8.5 percent forecast in the Economic Survey.

The RBI statement also disappointed in that there were no signals of policy normalisation. Arvind Chari, CIO, Quantum Advisors, commented that the backdrop has changed. “Commodity prices pressures remain, the developed world central bankers are normalising monetary policy and we are no longer in crisis. Hence, we do not need crisis time rates and monetary support.”

This leads us to another question. Will the RBI be forced to play catch-up and change its narrative on inflation sooner than later? Even the US Fed that had kept rates low to support growth suddenly transited from its 'inflation is transitory' stance to a narrative of it's 'here to stay'. Economists expect that if inflation does not ebb, a sharp hike in rates down the line may rock the boat of fiscal stability and markets.

