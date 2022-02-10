Suven Pharma: Steady cash flow conversion opportunity merits attention

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Suven Pharmaceuticals (CMP: Rs 540; Market Cap: Rs 13,771 crore) has posted a strong set of numbers for Q3FY22, backed by the CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) business. Even though the business environment remains uncertain, the company clocked robust margins at the operating level. The other noteable development is the steps taken to accelerate the foray into formulations. Strong quarterly show The Q3 sales growth of 42 percent was marked by a 23 percent growth in the CDMO pharma division (68...