Chart of the Day | Aluminium prices soar as rising demand meets tightening supply

There seems to be no stopping aluminium prices from making new highs. This week, it hit a 13-year high at $3236 a tonne on Tuesday and its latest price is slightly higher at $3246 a tonne. The chart Aluminium Futures shows how aluminium prices rose sharply in 2021, but then fell after October as fears about China’s economic growth surfaced but have risen sharply since December. LME inventories have fallen to their lowest level since 2007 to 767,000 tonnes,...