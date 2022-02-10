Monetary Policy Review | Decision reveals low confidence on growth

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das presented the monetary policy statement. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

The obvious question from today’s monetary policy review which left rates and stance unchanged is this: When India is likely to be the fastest growing major economy in the world, why do we need ultra-accommodative conditions? The answer seems to lie in the fragile nature of the economic recovery. Private consumption still lags behind pre-pandemic levels. Contact intensive sectors such as hospitality still haven’t recovered. A significant proportion of the population has been left scarred by the pandemic. The governor talked...